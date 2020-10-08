  1. Home
  2. Business

Investors return NT$80 billion more than expected to Taiwan

Premier Su Tseng-chang says total could reach NT$400 billion in August 2021

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/08 16:01
Premier Su Tseng-chang 

Premier Su Tseng-chang  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese investors overseas have returned NT$210 billion (US$7.32 billion) to the island nation since August 2019, exceeding the government target by NT$80 billion, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Thursday (Oct. 8).

By the second anniversary of the government program in August next year, the total could reach NT$400 billion, the Liberty Times quoted the premier as telling the weekly Cabinet meeting.

To counter the potential negative fallout of the trade war between the United States and China, the government launched a program to attract funds from Taiwanese businesses active overseas. According to a report by the Ministry of Finance, 74 percent of the funds returned by businesses originated with offshore banking units (OBU), 14 percent came from Singapore and 5 percent from the British Virgin Islands.

For private accounts, 82 percent was moved back from Hong Kong, 17 percent from Singapore and 0.4 percent from the U.S. In Hong Kong’s case, investors might have seen Taiwan’s measures as a timely opportunity to leave political upheavals behind, officials said.

Su said the extra funds had contributed NT$17.5 billion in tax revenue, while NT$65 billion was being invested, providing a welcome boost to the country’s economy.
Su Tseng-chang
Ministry of Finance
investment
OBU

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's 2021 budget to rise by 4%
Taiwan's 2021 budget to rise by 4%
2020/09/29 20:11
Taiwan premier calls China's missile test waste of money
Taiwan premier calls China's missile test waste of money
2020/09/25 16:06
Taiwan signs agreement to join COVAX coronavirus vaccine alliance
Taiwan signs agreement to join COVAX coronavirus vaccine alliance
2020/09/25 14:01
Taiwan president calls for investment agreement with EU
Taiwan president calls for investment agreement with EU
2020/09/22 17:03
Taiwan premier defends US pork imports as key to global trade
Taiwan premier defends US pork imports as key to global trade
2020/09/18 14:08