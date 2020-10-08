Investors return NT$80 billion more than expected to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese investors overseas have returned NT$210 billion (US$7.32 billion) to the island nation since August 2019, exceeding the government target by NT$80 billion, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Thursday (Oct. 8).

By the second anniversary of the government program in August next year, the total could reach NT$400 billion, the Liberty Times quoted the premier as telling the weekly Cabinet meeting.

To counter the potential negative fallout of the trade war between the United States and China, the government launched a program to attract funds from Taiwanese businesses active overseas. According to a report by the Ministry of Finance, 74 percent of the funds returned by businesses originated with offshore banking units (OBU), 14 percent came from Singapore and 5 percent from the British Virgin Islands.

For private accounts, 82 percent was moved back from Hong Kong, 17 percent from Singapore and 0.4 percent from the U.S. In Hong Kong’s case, investors might have seen Taiwan’s measures as a timely opportunity to leave political upheavals behind, officials said.

Su said the extra funds had contributed NT$17.5 billion in tax revenue, while NT$65 billion was being invested, providing a welcome boost to the country’s economy.