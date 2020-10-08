Filipino sailor tests positive for coronavirus after Taiwan quarantine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Oct. 8) announced three new imported cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Philippines.

During a press conference on Thursday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced three imported coronavirus infections, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 524. The latest case, Case No. 524, is a seaman in his 50s who arrived in Taiwan for work on Sept. 15.

Three days prior to his flight, he tested negative for the coronavirus. When he arrived in Taiwan, quarantine officers tested him again and the results again came back negative.

According to Chuang, the man did not experience any symptoms of the coronavirus during his stay in a quarantine center from Sept. 15-29. On Sept. 30 a special epidemic prevention bus transported him to a hotel.

On Oct. 5, his company arranged for him to take an additional test for the coronavirus at his own expense. Because the result was a weak positive, another test was administered Oct. 6.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 8 and placed in a hospital isolation ward. The health department has commenced contact tracing and has identified 17 individuals who went near the man since his quarantine ended.

Of the 17 contacts, 16 were on the same bus he took on Sept. 30 and have been been told to begin home isolation. As the driver of the bus was deemed to have worn proper protective equipment, he is only being asked to start self-health monitoring.

The health department is continuing its investigation to determine if Case No. 524 engaged in any other activities and if any other persons came in contact with him after he left his quarantine.

The CECC on Thursday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 95,691 COVID-19 tests, with 94,444 coming back negative.

Out of the 524 confirmed cases, 432 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," and one was the unresolved case of a Belgian engineer who arrived in early May to work on a wind farm project in Changhua County. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 487 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 30 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.