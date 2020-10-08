  1. Home
San Jose 3, Vancouver 0

By  Associated Press
2020/10/08 12:46
Vancouver 0 0 0
San Jose 0 3 3

First half_None.

Second half_1, San Jose, Espinoza, 2 (Lima), 50th minute; 2, San Jose, Rios, 3 (Fierro), 66th; 3, San Jose, Marie, 1 (Thompson), 90th+4.

Goalies_Vancouver, Evan Bush, Isaac Boehmer, Bryan Meredith; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Daniel Vega.

Yellow Cards_Rose, Vancouver, 17th; Jungwirth, San Jose, 45th+5; Baldisimo, Vancouver, 60th.

Red Cards_Godoy, Vancouver, 75th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Chris Elliott, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Elijio Arreguin.

Lineups

Vancouver_Evan Bush; Ali Adnan, Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski (Ryan Raposo, 72nd); Michael Baldisimo (Patrick Metcalfe, 73rd), Leonard Owusu, Andy Rose, Russell Teibert (David Milinkovic, 46th); Cristian Dajome, Fredy Montero (Theo Bair, 81st), Tosaint Ricketts (Ranko Veselinovic, 55th).

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason, Florian Jungwirth, Nick Lima (Paul Marie, 85th), Tommy Thompson; Cristian Espinoza (Siad Haji, 88th), Carlos Fierro (Gilbert Fuentes, 85th), Judson, Jackson Yueill; Andy Rios (Shea Salinas, 77th), Chris Wondolowski (Cade Cowell, 77th).