Reid scores 1st MLS goal, lifts Sporting KC beats Fire 1-0

Chicago Fire forward Robert Beric (27) heads the ball next to Sporting Kansas City defender Roberto Puncec (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer ... Chicago Fire forward Robert Beric (27) heads the ball next to Sporting Kansas City defender Roberto Puncec (4) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Sporting Kansas City defender Winston Reid, left, has the ball knocked away by Chicago Fire midfielder Fabian Herbers during the first half of an MLS ... Sporting Kansas City defender Winston Reid, left, has the ball knocked away by Chicago Fire midfielder Fabian Herbers during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia, back, defends against Chicago Fire forward Robert Beric (27) during the first half of an MLS soccer match i... Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia, back, defends against Chicago Fire forward Robert Beric (27) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Chicago Fire forward Robert Beric (27) plays the ball while covered by Sporting Kansas City defender Winston Reid (22) during the first half of an MLS... Chicago Fire forward Robert Beric (27) plays the ball while covered by Sporting Kansas City defender Winston Reid (22) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell heads the ball next to Chicago Fire defender Jonathan Bornstein, back, during the first half of an MLS soc... Sporting Kansas City forward Johnny Russell heads the ball next to Chicago Fire defender Jonathan Bornstein, back, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Chicago Fire defender Jonathan Bornstein, left, tangles with Sporting Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio (27) during the first half of an MLS soccer m... Chicago Fire defender Jonathan Bornstein, left, tangles with Sporting Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio (27) during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia stops a penalty kick by Chicago Fire forward Robert Beric during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Ka... Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia stops a penalty kick by Chicago Fire forward Robert Beric during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Sporting Kansas City defender Amadou Dia, left, heads the ball next to Chicago Fire defender Boris Sekulic during the first half of an MLS soccer matc... Sporting Kansas City defender Amadou Dia, left, heads the ball next to Chicago Fire defender Boris Sekulic during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Winston Reid scored his first MLS goal in the 67th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Sporting Kansas City (8-5-2) has won two straight matches. The Fire (4-8-4) have lost two in a row.

Johnny Russell lofted a corner kick to Reid, who's header from close range froze goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

The Fire's Robert Beric, who had scored a goal in five straight matches, missed wide on a right-footed shot from close range in the 88th minute.

Goalkeeper Tim Melia dove to his left to deflect a penalty kick by Beric in the 2nd minute. Beric shot again off the deflection, but Russell cleared the ball away. Fabian Herbers also missed a possible goal on a header for the Fire in the first half.

Shuttleworth and Melia each made two saves.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports