Houston 2, FC Dallas 0

|FC Dallas
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Houston
|1
|1
|—
|2
First half_1, Houston, Quintero, 5 (Lassiter), 20th minute.
Second half_2, Houston, Ceren, 1 (penalty kick), 83rd.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro; Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper.
Yellow Cards_Fuenmayor, Houston, 8th; Ceren, Houston, 16th; Ziegler, FC Dallas, 59th; Reynolds, FC Dallas, 81st; Bressan, FC Dallas, 90th+2; Barrios, FC Dallas, 90th+8.
Red Cards_Manotas, Houston, 45th+3.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Jeffrey Greeson, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.
___
FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Matt Hedges (Bressan, 33rd), Bryan Reynolds, Reto Ziegler (Dante Sealy, 84th); Bryan Acosta (Jesus Ferreira, 64th), Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Fafa Picault (Ricardo Pepi, 84th), Andres Ricaurte, Thiago Santos (Tanner Tessmann, 46th); Franco Jara.
Houston_Marko Maric; Jose Bizama (Wilfried Zahibo, 90th+10), Alejandro Fuenmayor, Sam Junqua (Zarek Valentin, 90th+4), Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia; Ariel Lassiter (Niko Hansen, 69th), Mauro Manotas, Darwin Quintero (Christian Ramirez, 69th).