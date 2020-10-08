Chinese embassy instructs Indian media how to report on Taiwan’s National Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ahead of Taiwan’s National Day on Friday (Oct. 10), the Chinese embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday sent out a letter to Indian media with instructions on how to “properly” report on the holiday.

A copy of the letter was posted to Twitter by independent journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, which starts out by saying: “Regarding the so-called forthcoming ‘National Day of Taiwan’, the Chinese Embassy in India would like to remind our media friends that there is only one China in the world, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.”

The letter then claims these “facts” are recognized by the UN and represent the “universal consensus of the international community.” It goes on to mention that countries with diplomatic relations with China should all honor the "one China" policy, including India.

The Chinese embassy then stresses, “Taiwan shall not be referred to as a ‘country (nation)’ or ‘Republic of China’ or the leader of China’s Taiwan region as ‘President’, so as not to send the wrong signals to the general public.” The letter then ends with a thinly veiled threat, “We are willing to maintain communication with media friends on China-related reports.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a response on Twitter saying, “India is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship.”

Taiwanese legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) replied over Twitter saying, “Make no mistake, this isn’t about Taiwan’s status in the world. It’s about China’s open assault on press freedom. When free press is in jeopardy, all other freedoms are under attack.”