Tajouri-Shradi scores twice, NYCFC rolls past DC United 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored twice and New York City FC beat D.C. United 4-1 on Wednesday night in its return to Yankee Stadium for the first time in eight months.

NYCFC (8-6-2) has won three straight matches, outscoring opponents 11-3 during the stretch. D.C. (2-9-5) has lost four consecutive matches and is winless in seven.

Tajouri-Shradi scored on a penalty kick in the 55th minute. Eight minutes later, Tajouri-Shradi again beat goalkeeper Bill Hamid with a left-footed shot from close range.

Valentin Castellanos also scored on a penalty kick in the 4th minute for NYCFC. Keaton Parks capped the scoring with his second goal of the season in the 88th.

Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for D.C. United in the 12th minute.

Hamid finished with seven saves.