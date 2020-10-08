New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|39.83
|40.35
|39.28
|39.95
|Down .72
|Nov
|40.12
|40.61
|39.57
|40.23
|Down .70
|Dec
|40.39
|40.93
|39.94
|40.59
|Down .68
|Jan
|40.77
|41.27
|40.31
|40.94
|Down .67
|Feb
|41.02
|41.60
|40.66
|41.27
|Down .66
|Mar
|41.37
|41.87
|40.99
|41.57
|Down .66
|Apr
|41.64
|41.97
|41.27
|41.83
|Down .66
|May
|41.86
|42.44
|41.52
|42.06
|Down .66
|Jun
|42.13
|42.61
|41.73
|42.24
|Down .66
|Jul
|42.69
|42.69
|42.00
|42.39
|Down .67
|Aug
|42.85
|42.85
|42.09
|42.51
|Down .67
|Sep
|42.23
|42.63
|42.23
|42.62
|Down .67
|Oct
|42.71
|Down .68
|Nov
|42.60
|43.18
|42.37
|42.77
|Down .69
|Dec
|42.81
|Down .69
|Jan
|42.82
|42.86
|42.82
|42.86
|Down .69
|Feb
|42.79
|42.92
|42.79
|42.92
|Down .69
|Mar
|42.98
|Down .69
|Apr
|43.05
|Down .69
|May
|43.46
|43.46
|42.81
|43.13
|Down .69
|Jun
|43.18
|Down .69
|Jul
|43.24
|Down .69
|Aug
|43.31
|43.32
|43.31
|43.32
|Down .68
|Sep
|43.40
|Down .67
|Oct
|43.49
|Down .67
|Nov
|43.50
|43.98
|43.31
|43.58
|Down .67
|Dec
|43.62
|Down .68
|Jan
|43.67
|Down .68
|Feb
|43.72
|Down .68
|Mar
|43.77
|Down .68
|Apr
|43.81
|Down .68
|May
|43.97
|43.97
|43.69
|43.87
|Down .68
|Jun
|43.90
|Down .69
|Jul
|43.95
|Down .70
|Aug
|44.02
|Down .70
|Sep
|44.09
|Down .70
|Oct
|44.16
|Down .70
|Nov
|44.25
|44.35
|44.10
|44.26
|Down .67
|Dec
|44.30
|Down .66
|Jan
|44.33
|Down .67
|Feb
|44.38
|Down .67
|Mar
|44.44
|Down .67
|Apr
|44.51
|Down .67
|May
|44.56
|Down .67
|Jun
|44.57
|Down .68
|Jul
|44.67
|Down .68
|Aug
|44.68
|Down .69
|Sep
|44.79
|Down .69
|Oct
|44.86
|Down .70
|Nov
|45.13
|45.13
|44.96
|44.96
|Down .70
|Dec
|45.02
|Down .70
|Jan
|45.05
|Down .70
|Feb
|45.12
|Down .71
|Mar
|45.20
|Down .71
|Apr
|45.28
|Down .71
|May
|45.39
|Down .71
|Jun
|45.45
|Down .72
|Jul
|45.58
|Down .72
|Aug
|45.62
|Down .73
|Sep
|45.71
|Down .73
|Oct
|45.78
|Down .74
|Nov
|45.89
|Down .74
|Dec
|45.93
|Down .74
|Jan
|45.98
|Down .74
|Feb
|46.09
|Down .75
|Mar
|46.17
|Down .75
|Apr
|46.32
|Down .75
|May
|46.44
|Down .75
|Jun
|46.61
|Down .76
|Jul
|46.70
|Down .77
|Aug
|46.80
|Down .78
|Sep
|46.90
|Down .79
|Oct
|46.95
|Down .80
|Nov
|46.96
|Down .81
|Dec
|47.01
|Down .82
|Jan
|47.06
|Down .82
|Feb
|47.15
|Down .83
|Mar
|47.24
|Down .83
|Apr
|47.38
|Down .84
|May
|47.49
|Down .84
|Jun
|47.65
|Down .85
|Jul
|47.77
|Down .86
|Aug
|47.86
|Down .87
|Sep
|47.95
|Down .87
|Oct
|48.01
|Down .88
|Nov
|48.13
|Down .89
|Dec
|48.11
|Down .90
|Jan
|48.14
|Down .91
|Feb
|48.22
|Down .92
|Mar
|48.31
|Down .92
|Apr
|48.44
|Down .93
|May
|48.54
|Down .94
|Jun
|48.72
|Down .95
|Jul
|48.83
|Down .96
|Aug
|48.93
|Down .97
|Sep
|49.02
|Down .98
|Oct
|49.07
|Down .99
|Nov
|49.16 Down 1.00
|Dec
|49.21 Down 1.01
|Jan
|49.25 Down 1.02
|Feb
|49.32 Down 1.03
|Mar
|49.40 Down 1.04
|Apr
|49.51 Down 1.05
|May
|49.59 Down 1.06
|Jun
|49.74 Down 1.06
|Jul
|49.85 Down 1.06
|Aug
|49.94 Down 1.06
|Sep
|50.04 Down 1.06
|Oct
|50.12 Down 1.06
|Nov
|50.19 Down 1.06
|Dec
|50.28 Down 1.06
|Jan
|50.32 Down 1.06
|Feb
|50.37 Down 1.06
|Mar
|50.46 Down 1.06
|Apr
|50.56 Down 1.06
|May
|50.62 Down 1.06
|Jun
|50.73 Down 1.06
|Jul
|50.83 Down 1.06
|Aug
|50.94 Down 1.06
|Sep
|51.04 Down 1.06
|Oct
|51.13 Down 1.06
|Nov
|51.20 Down 1.06
|Dec
|51.26 Down 1.06
|Jan
|51.31 Down 1.06