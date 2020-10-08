England trio to miss Wales match while awaiting test results

England manager Gareth Southgate sits in the stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at the Vil... England manager Gareth Southgate sits in the stands during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Clive Rose/Pool via AP)

Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, left, and Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund a... Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, left, and Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany, Saturday Sept. 19, 2020. (Bernd Thissen/Pool via AP)

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, right, celebrates with his teammate Tammy Abraham after he scored his side's first goal during the English Premier League socc... Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, right, celebrates with his teammate Tammy Abraham after he scored his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

LONDON (AP) — Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England's friendly match against Wales on Thursday while they await the results of coronavirus tests after attending a party at the weekend.

The three players' arrivals at the England training base were delayed this week as the Football Association assessed if there was any risk to the squad as a result of the party held at Abraham's house, which Chilwell and Sancho also attended.

England manager Gareth Southgate said the players will not be available against Wales but couldn't say whether they may return to play the Nations League match against Belgium on Sunday.

