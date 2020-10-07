Miami's Flores says Tua isn't ready to assume starting role

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4,... Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does drills during practice at the NFL football team's training fa... FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2020, file photo, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa does drills during practice at the NFL football team's training facility in Davie, Fla. When asked Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, about the Dolphins' quarterback situation, coach Brian Flores paused for eight seconds he answered. That was plenty of time to stir up even more speculation regarding when top draft pick Tagovailoa might make his NFL debut. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa needs more time to be groomed for the job he was drafted to fill.

“As far as him being a starter, we just don’t feel like he’s ready there just yet,” Flores said Wednesday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the starter Sunday at San Francisco for the Dolphins, even though they're 1-3 and lost last week at home to Seattle.

Tagovailoa, considered a potential franchise quarterback, was drafted with the fifth overall pick but has yet to take a snap.

“Right now we feel like Fitz gives us the best chance to win,” Flores said.

Limited game snaps for Tagovailoa as a backup to speed his development aren't likely.

“I wouldn’t be in favor of something like that,” Flores said. “There are so many things pertaining to the team that you don’t want to do something for one specific person.”

Tagovailoa has done all the right things since joining the Dolphins in April, Flores said. Like all 2020 rookies, he was hurt by the cancellation of the exhibition season and offseason practices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“He has to keep doing what he’s doing,” Flores said. “He’s working, he’s practicing well. He’s learning every day, he’s getting better every day. If he just continues to do what he’s doing, he’s on the right trajectory.”

