Cool weather forecast for northern Taiwan during Double Ten Day holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Wednesday (Oct. 7) that cool weather is forecast for northern Taiwan during the Double Ten Day holiday, while high temperatures in central and southern Taiwan are predicted to reach 32 degrees Celsius during the same period.

Bureau forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) told CNA that even though Taiwan will be affected by seasonal northeasterly winds on Wednesday and Thursday, humidity levels will be low across the country, with brief isolated showers forecast only for the area north of Taoyuan and eastern Taiwan.

High temperatures for Thursday are forecast between 26 and 28 degrees for northern Taiwan, 29 degrees for Hualien and Taitung counties, and 31 and 32 degrees for central and southern Taiwan. Low temperatures are forecast between 21 and 23 degrees across Taiwan.

Lin said that the country will still be affected by northeasterly winds during the Double Ten holiday, with brief isolated showers forecast for northern and eastern regions. Lin predicted cool weather for northern areas on the National Day and highs of around 32 degrees in central and southern counties.

The meteorologist added that starting from Oct. 12, northeasterly winds will strengthen and humidity will increase, turning weather in northern and eastern Taiwan wet, with chances of heavier rains for the east. Meanwhile, brief isolated showers in the afternoon are forecast for the south and central, mountainous areas from Oct. 12.