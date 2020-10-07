Nearly 3,000 interceptions of intruding Chinese aircraft cost Taiwan NT$25.5 billion this year

A Chinese warplane is seen entering Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ on Oct. 6, 2020. (MND photo) A Chinese warplane is seen entering Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ on Oct. 6, 2020. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister of National Defense Yen Te-fa (嚴德發) on Wednesday (Oct. 7) told the Foreign and National Defense Committee in Taiwan’s legislature that Taiwan has dispatched aircraft a total of 2,972 times to monitor or intercept intruding Chinese aircraft so far this year, which has cost NT$25.5 billion (US$850 million), according to CNA.

Not only have Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), but they have also at times crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. According to the Ministry of National Defense (MND) website, incursion of Chinese military planes into Taiwan's airspace took place a total of 12 times from Sept. 16 to Oct. 6.

According to the MND’s operation report submitted to the legislature, the military has dispatched aircraft a total of 4,132 times for various purposes, including joint intelligence, surveillance,and reconnaissance missions; combat readiness missions; and regular joint fishery protection missions and drills.

Yen added that China has dispatched aircraft a total of 217 times into Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ this year.