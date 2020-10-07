Overwhelmed hospitals show Taiwan lets guard down amid virus season

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Doctors in Taiwan have raised the alarm over the increasingly complacent attitude of the public towards disease control as some hospital wards begin to reach full capacity.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct. 7), Hsieh Tsung-hsueh (謝宗學), director at the Pediatric Emergency Department of the Chung Shan Medical University Hospital, said that the pediatric beds at the hospital in Kaohsiung have been 100 percent occupied. This is something not seen since the coronavirus broke out early this year, he observed.

The situation is alarming, Hsieh warned, as patients admitted to the children’s unit are usually those with acute infectious diseases, and that means people have let their guard down to levels prior to the COVID-19’s onslaught.

The physician said the high rate of occupancy at the pediatric wards must not be taken lightly, as the drop in temperatures could spell a rise in cases of various types of coronaviruses, influenza, adenoviruses, and norovirus. A strain on the medical systems will leave the country ill-prepared for the coming winter.

Hsieh’s sentiment was echoed by many netizens, who shared their observations of people growing less concerned about the novel virus and not taking precautions, such as wearing masks, as rigorously. A doctor from the Taichung Veterans General Hospital also noted that the facility started to overflow with patients two weeks ago, wrote UDN.