1,000 people have completed Taipei Grand Hike so far this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 1,000 people have completed the Taipei Grand Trail hike so far in 2020, taking part in an activity that will run until the end of the year.

Taipei City’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) reported the news in a recent press release, urging the public to take advantage of the cool weather in autumn and get onto the trails.

The GEO said that 3,870 people completed the 92-km hike in last year’s activity. Those who complete the grand hike, which involves taking snapshots at all the designated locations along the route, will be awarded a sports towel upon the submission of photographic evidence.

GEO Industrial and Trail Section Chief Chen Yen-cheng (陳彥成) said that the office has set up a Taipei Grand Hike Facebook site in order for the public to access updated information about the trail and share their hiking experiences.

The office will in the near future post detailed information on sections of the trail that hikers find particularly difficult on the Facebook site as well as on this site.

In addition to the two digital sources, the public is encouraged to obtain a free, comprehensive brochure containing trail maps and all information about the activity during business hours at the GEO office: 3rd Fl., No. 300, Songde Rd. (松德路), Xinyi Dist., Taipei City.



(GEO photos)