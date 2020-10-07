Belarus opposition leader to meet top officials in Germany

Katrin Goering-Eckardt, from left, leader of the parliamentary group of Green Party Buendnis 90/Die Gruenen, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, leader of the opp... Katrin Goering-Eckardt, from left, leader of the parliamentary group of Green Party Buendnis 90/Die Gruenen, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, leader of the opposition from Belarus, the vice-presidents of the Bundestag and Green Party politician Claudia Roth, and Annalena Baerbock, federal chairwoman of Green Party Buendnis 90/Die Gruenen, walk together into the parliamentary group hall of the Green Party Buendnis 90/Die Gruenen in the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is meeting top German officials on Wednesday, a day after sitting down with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

She's been trying to lobby support for the Belarus opposition movement and is set to meet with Norbert Roettgen, a top lawmaker in Merkel’s conservative party.

The opposition leader of the ex-Soviet republic is the main opponent of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Tsikhanouskaya went into exile in Lithuania after the Aug. 9 presidential election in Belarus, which election officials claimed that Lukashenko won in a landslide. Opposition figures and some poll workers say the results were fraudulent and tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest.

Late last month, Tsikhanouskaya met with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been pushing for European mediation in the Belarus political crisis. The European Union said last month it does not recognize Lukashenko as president of Belarus.

Lukashenko, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, has sought to crack down on protesters.