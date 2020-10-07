  1. Home
Microsoft Accelerator helps build national startups team in Taiwan

Incubator project assists firms to upgrade, make forays into global markets

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/07 15:19
(Microsoft Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Microsoft Taiwan held an event Tuesday (Oct. 6) related to the implementation of the Microsoft Accelerator initiative that has empowered more than 30 Taiwan-based startups since its launch in 2019.

A total of 18 companies were featured in the event, hailing from sectors such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, data analysis, AR/VR, blockchain, finance, healthcare, and smart retailing, wrote iThome. The incubator project is supported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

According to Peter Hu (胡德民), general manager of Microsoft Taiwan’s Solutions & Technical Unit, the program has received a combined investment of NT$380 million (US$13 million), delivered 61 corporate collaborations, and created business opportunities worth NT$530 million. Seven of the enrolled startups have become global partners of Microsoft.

Those selected have been able to access resources including office facilities at the government-sponsored Taiwan Startup Terrace (林口新創園) in New Taipei, software products, and consultation services in marketing, public relations, legal affairs, and more.

The tech giant has launched similar incubator projects in around 140 countries, which assist local startups to scale up and expand international presence. The company has also helped Taiwanese firms involved in the government-led New Southbound Policy countries to embark on digital transformation, reported TechNews.
