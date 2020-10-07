Indian man in Taiwan tests positive for coronavirus after quarantine ends

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 7) announced two new cases of Wuhan coronavirus from Ireland and India.

During his weekly press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced two new imported coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 523. The latest cases include a Taiwanese woman in her 20s (Case No. 522) and an Indian man in his 30s (Case No. 523), who arrived from Ireland and India, respectively.

Chen stated that Case No. 522 went to Ireland for work in October of 2019. When she arrived in Taiwan on Oct. 4, she did not report any symptoms of the disease and returned to her residence to begin home quarantine. On Oct. 5, she began to experience a fever and muscle aches.

Health department officials arranged for her to be tested that day for the coronavirus, and she was diagnosed with the disease on Oct. 7. She is currently in a hospital isolation ward.

The health department has identified 39 persons who came in contact with the woman, including two family members who were on the same flight, 27 passengers who sat directly in front of and behind her, nine crew members, and an epidemic prevention taxi driver. Her two family members and the passengers have been told to begin home isolation, while the crew members and driver have been advised to start self-health monitoring as they were believed to have worn adequate personal protective equipment.

According to Chen, Case No. 523 came to Taiwan for work and had tested negative for the virus three days before boarding the flight to Taiwan. When he arrived in Taiwan on Sept. 9, he did not report feeling any symptoms of the disease and was dispatched to a quarantine center for a quarantine period that lasted from Sept. 9 to Sept. 23.

After his quarantine ended, the man carried out self-health monitoring in his hotel from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30. As his company required a negative coronavirus test, he underwent a COVID-19 test on Oct. 5 at his own expense.

On Oct. 7, he tested positive for the coronavirus with a Ct value of 34 and was positive for IgG antibodies but negative for IgM antibodies. After commencing a contact tracing investigation, the CECC found that he had come in contact with confirmed cases in India before arriving in Taiwan.

Currently, there are nine people who are believed to have come in contact with Case No. 523 in Taiwan, including three company colleagues, who have been told to begin home quarantine. The other six contacts include a company driver, taxi driver, hotel staff, and persons in stores.

As the interactions with hotel staff and store contacts were very brief and they were deemed to have proper protection, they are only being asked to implement self-health monitoring.

The CECC stated that, according to current scientific research, a small amount of the virus can be continuously detected via nucleic acid testing for as long as three months after recovery. For example, Case No. 469, who is a Belgian man who had suspected symptoms such as loss of smell and taste abroad in March, but a nucleic acid test was still positive on July 31.

In another instance, Case No. 518 became ill in the Philippines on June 26, when a nucleic acid test was positive. However, after he recovered and returned to the country, he received a self-funded nucleic acid test on October 3 and was still positive.

The CECC statement asserted that not only are virus levels very low after so many months, current scientific studies also show that upper respiratory tract specimens have very little evidence of the cultivation of the virus and the possibility of transmission is extremely low.