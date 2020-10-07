Ultra Music Festival to return to Taiwan in November

Ultra Music Festival to be held at Dajia Riverside Park Nov. 14. (Facebook, Ultra Taiwan photo) Ultra Music Festival to be held at Dajia Riverside Park Nov. 14. (Facebook, Ultra Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ultra Music Festival is set to make an unexpected return to Taiwan next month and will feature spectacular stages and popular EDM headliners in the country's capital.

The one-day electronic music event is scheduled to take place at Taipei's Dajia Riverside Park on Nov. 14, making its first appearance since the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers were previously forced to cancel their flagship Miami festival and an Abu Dhabi edition of the event due to the global outbreak.

According to ETtoday, this year's celebration of electronic music will host international DJs Alesso, Slander, Kayzo, and Vini Vici, along with performances by other supporting acts. The Swedish star Alesso is especially familiar to Taiwanese fans for his collaboration on a soulful rendition of "I Wanna Know" with the country's pop diva Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) in 2016.



Swedish DJ Alesso collaborated with Taiwanese pop singer Jolin Tsai in 2016. (Youtube screenshot)

Since all foreign DJs in the lineup are expected to perform in person, they will arrive in Taiwan in advance to undergo the 14-day quarantine required by the Taiwanese health department. Meanwhile, Taiwanese EDM artists DJ Junior, RayRay, and PeiPei will also take the stage at the music festival.

There will also be a variety of food vendors, interactive technology installations, and graffiti art at the event.

Fans of EDM music are allowed to purchase a one-day pass for around NT$3,200 (US$111) or a VIP pass starting at NT$4,800 (US$170). Tickets to Ultra Taiwan can be purchased now online via its official website.