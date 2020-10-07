4 Taiwan returnees test positive for coronavirus in Japan, France

Man wearing mask stands at shopping arcade in Asakusa district Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Tokyo. Man wearing mask stands at shopping arcade in Asakusa district Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 7) announced that it had received notifications via the World Health Organization's National IHR Focal Points in Japan and France that four passengers arriving from Taiwan recently tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

During his weekly press conference Wednesday afternoon, Minister of Health and Welfare and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced Japan recently reported three positive cases arriving from Taiwan, while France recorded one. Of the three cases in Japan, one is a Taiwanese citizen (Case No. 1) and two are Japanese nationals (Case No. 2, Case No. 3).

All three cases in Japan are males ranging in age from their 50s to their 60s. Case No. 1 was asymptomatic before departure and a test for the coraonvirus came back negative on Sept. 30, three days before his flight to Japan.

However, when he landed in Japan on Oct. 2, the antigen test came back positive. Case No. 2 was also asymptomatic while in Taiwan, but tested positive on the antigen test when arriving in Japan on Oct. 2.

The results of the nucleic acid tests performed on Case No. 2 on Oct. 3 and Oct. 5 came back negative. Case No. 3 was a flight crew member who began experiencing chest pains on Sept. 17.

When he arrived in Taiwan on Sept. 18, he was admitted to a hospital. After he was discharged from the hospital on Sept. 25, he stayed in a quarantine hotel until Oct. 2.

During his stay in quarantine, he did not report experiencing any symptoms of the disease. When he arrived in Japan on Oct. 3, an antigen test came back positive, but a nucleic acid test administered on Oct. 4 yielded negative results.

Having begun contact tracing, the health department has thus far identified 74 people who came in contact with the three cases. Out of these contacts, 34 have taken the nucleic acid and serum antibody tests, all of which have come back negative.

As for the case reported in France, he is a French male in his 20s who entered Taiwan in February of this year and left the country on Sept. 30. He was tested upon arrival in France on Oct. 1, and the results came back positive on Oct. 2.

The man did not report experiencing any symptoms of the virus throughout his stay in Taiwan. The health department has currently identified nine people who came in contact with the man during his stay in Taiwan.

Of them, three have been tested, with the nucleic acid and serum antibody tests all yielding negative results.