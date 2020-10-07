Rimbun Capital Sdn. Bhd. Honored at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020

SINGAPORE- Media OutReach - 7 October 2020 - A total of 81 projects and business leaders across Asia were selected as recipients of the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020 (AREA), which was an increase of 27% from last year. Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, this year's award ceremony was organized virtually due to the unprecedented global healthcare crisis. A diversity of industries and leading organizations from all over the region received the AREA, demonstrating a continued dedication to responsible business practices despite the pandemic.





Organized by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for responsible entrepreneurship in Asia, the AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business practices. The award categories are Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. Through the award ceremony, this unique opportunity has provided over 600 attendees to interconnect and celebrate virtually.





Company Introduction





Rimbun Capital Sdn. Bhd. is a boutique corporate advisory firm providing comprehensive services which are customised to their clients' needs. The Company's core focus areas are, liquidation, receivership and corporate restructuring, rehabilitation of distress projects, conveyancing, and fraud risk management and forensic investigation.

Rimbun Education Program

Rimbun Education Program was launched in August 2015 as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by the Company, with a goal to recognize the importance of education for the development of the nation and in line with the aspirations of the Malaysian Education Blueprint 2013 - 2025. The vision of Rimbun Foundation is to foster a holistic development of pupils with the focus on enhancing their soft skills in order for them to achieve life-long personal growth. The mission of the Foundation is to create potential human capital through education, in line with the Company's slogan "Holistic approach to value creation". The Program was initially administered by a committee formed by the Company's staffs but in 2017, the Company collaborated with the Institute of Teachers Education International Language Campus ("IPGKBA"), to enrich the Program through the involvement of teacher trainees as facilitators. With this collaboration, a teaching module was developed, incorporating 21st century interactive methodologies.

A Program that Grows Communities

The Program was tailored for primary school pupils, especially those in Year 5 from the national type schools as approved by the Malaysian Ministry of Education. 25 pupils from each schools were selected to develop on their soft skills while improving their understanding of English, Malay and Mathematics through fun learning activities developed by academic experts. There will be a total of 20 sessions per year, along with a drama competition as the grand finale to gauge the effectiveness of the Program. Additionally, field trips were organized to provide hands on learning opportunities. The Company provides solutions to clients' needs and incorporates fun learning as a key developmental goal for their associates. This strategy of developing individuals through fun learning is incorporated in the Education Program.

Achievements and Impact

The Program aims to ensure that academically challenged pupils are not neglected and are continually empowered to learn. Apart from fun learning, the concept of the Mentor-Mentee program was introduced to increase the number of touch points between mentor and their charge. Active class participation, analytical and creative thinking skills of the pupils' have gradually increased and this was well displayed during their final performance. The advantages of the Program is that pupils' are given a platform to share their thoughts and provide suggestions and this evident from the storyline developed during their script play. A research was conducted by a pool of independent researchers from the Teacher Training Institute. The purpose was to assess the effectiveness of the program. Positive outcome was reported based on the research.

Future Direction

Spurred by the success of the Program, it is the Foundation's aim to expand this program to schools that are located in rural areas. The Foundation is cognizant that the teaching modules are critical to the Program and will continue working with subject matter experts to improve the existing modules. The Foundation, in collaboration with IPGKBA, will be developing Train the Trainer Program to impart fun learning techniques to teachers who will carry out this programme for rural schools. Additionally, the module developed under the Program is an open source and can be utilized by any other organization. It is the Foundation's hope that with this, other organizations can leverage on these modules by adopting a learning approach that is fun and beneficial to their own program.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.





About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.