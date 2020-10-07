Pompeo says US committed to defusing cross-strait tensions

Four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meet at the Japanese prime minister's office in Tokyo, Oct. 6. Four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meet at the Japanese prime minister's office in Tokyo, Oct. 6. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured Taiwan that the U.S. will take action to reduce cross-straits tensions and that “appeasement’s not the answer.”

The diplomat, who made the remark in an interview with Nikkei Asia on Tuesday (Oct. 6), visited Tokyo for a meeting with foreign ministers from Japan, India, and Australia. Pompeo sought to formalize the quadrilateral security dialogue (QUAD) to better counter Chinese aggression, according to the report.

The U.S. official lashed out at China for its increased military maneuvers in the Pacific, calling the moves “bullying” and said it’s the mission of the U.S. to address it. He stressed the necessity of pushing back against China rather than bowing to Chinese harassment.

Pompeo also took the opportunity to reiterate Washington’s assurances to help Taiwan defend itself. “The U.S. is committed to reducing cross-strait tensions,” he said, adding it intends to “bring peace, not conflict.”

In response, Defense Minister Yen Teh-fa (嚴德發) said on Wednesday (Oct. 7) that defense is Taiwan’s responsibility and that it will beef up its military capabilities. Meanwhile, Taiwan will work with like-minded partners to ensure the stability and peace of the region.

Recent Chinese incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone are believed to be part of Beijing’s “campaign of attrition” to wear out Taiwan’s resources, Reuters said last month, citing a Taiwan-based diplomat.

According to Yen, Taiwan has scrambled aircraft 2,972 times as of Oct. 7 this year in response. The missions have cost the country NT$25.5 billion (US$886 million).