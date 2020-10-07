Willis gets seventh shutout, Nashville ties Minnesota 0-0

Nashville midfielder Alex Muyl, foreground, shoots in front of Minnesota United defenders during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 6... Nashville midfielder Alex Muyl, foreground, shoots in front of Minnesota United defenders during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Minnesota United defender Romain Metanire (19) hangs on to Nashville midfielder Derrick Jones (21) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesda... Minnesota United defender Romain Metanire (19) hangs on to Nashville midfielder Derrick Jones (21) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Minnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) passes the ball past Nashville defender Daniel Lovitz (2) during the second half of an MLS soccer match ... Minnesota United midfielder Ethan Finlay (13) passes the ball past Nashville defender Daniel Lovitz (2) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy, right, passes the ball past Nashville midfielder Brian Anunga during the second half of an MLS soccer match ... Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy, right, passes the ball past Nashville midfielder Brian Anunga during the second half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Minnesota United forward Aaron Schoenfeld, left, and defender Jose Aja (4) head the ball in front of the Nashville SC goal during the first half of an... Minnesota United forward Aaron Schoenfeld, left, and defender Jose Aja (4) head the ball in front of the Nashville SC goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

A shot by Nashville midfielder Derrick Jones (21) goes wide of the goal as Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) looks back at the ball dur... A shot by Nashville midfielder Derrick Jones (21) goes wide of the goal as Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (97) looks back at the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Willis made four saves for his league-leading seventh shutout of the season and Nashville played Minnesota United to a scoreless draw on Tuesday night in the first meeting between the clubs.

Nashville (4-5-6) is unbeaten in its last four matches — with three straight draws. Minnesota (6-5-5) played to a scoreless draw for the second time in three games.

Willis came out of his area in the 65th minute to deny Ethan Finley's lofted attempt on a one-on-one breakaway. Willis is tied with Columbus' Eloy Room with seven shutouts.

Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made three saves for his fourth clean sheet in front of an announced crowd of 3,478 at Nissan Stadium.