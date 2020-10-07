  1. Home
Projection show opens at Presidential Office to celebrate Taiwan's National Day

Shows to last through Saturday evening, with six sessions each night

By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/07 11:22
2020 National Day projection mapping show at Presidential Office building (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Day projection mapping show at the Presidential Office kicked off Monday (Oct. 6) evening, featuring pandemic challenges while lauding democracy and freedoms in Taiwan.

The General Assembly of Chinese Culture (GACC) has hosted the special projection mapping show since 2017. The 2019 edition of the event was awarded the German Red Dot Design Award.

This year’s show will last through Saturday night. Each evening there will be six shows at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.

Addressing the opening ceremony on Monday evening, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said the “Proud of Taiwan” theme reflects the idea that “the world sees Taiwan” for its success in combating the coronavirus. The show allows us to look back at the challenges faced and the recognition the country has received, and is therefore dedicated to the people of Taiwan, she said.

Over the years, the GACC show has strived to present the utmost beauty of Taiwan, the president said. She added that the eight-minute show also features late Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) while combining symbols of democratic values and freedoms.

According to the GACC, the design of the event was inspired by the challenges and lessons caused by the pandemic, digital innovation the country is moving toward, and democratic values. The aim is to convey the country's democracy, confidence, and pride, it said.
