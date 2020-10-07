GENE Life Was Officially Established, With The Dedication To Provide Anti-pandemic Supplies, Including COVID-19 Test Kits

Leveraging Industry Network And Expertise Of Amuse Group,

Grand View Bio Tech And Mason Supreme Healthcare,

GENE Life Strives To Seize the Anti-pandemic Product Market In Hong Kong And The Greater Bay Area





HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 7 October 2020 - Amuse Group Holding Limited (HKEx GEM stock code: 08545, "Amuse Group") and Grand View Bio Tech ("Grand View") announced the establishment of their joint venture GENE Life Company Limited ("GENE Life", "Company"). Leveraging both companies' expertise and market edges, GENE Life is dedicated to engaging in assembling and the sale of anti-pandemic products, which include COVID-19 test kits, in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.





Amuse Group and Grand View Bio Tech announced the establishment of their joint venture GENE Life, with the dedication to engage in assembling and the sale of anti-pandemic products in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

(From second left to right) GENE Life Image Ambassador: Miss Kiko Leung Mason Supreme Healthcare Group: Dr. Keith Wong GENE Life Chief Executive Officer: Miss Kammy Cheung Representative of Grand View Bio Tech: Mr Raymond Leung GENE Life General Manager：Miss Candy Leung

While the materials of COVID-19 test kits serve as the primary product of GENE Life, the Company offers other products including face masks and immunity-boosting nutritional supplements.

With an aim to enhancing its product diversity and sales channels, Grand View, the shareholder of GENE Life, had previously signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mason Supreme Healthcare ("MSH"), a subsidiary company of Mason Group Holdings Limited (HKEx stock code: 00273), which core business is to provide medical consultancy and health management services in the Greater Bay Area.

"With COVID-19 raging, the awareness of health protection has been increasing among citizens, leading to the rising demand of the anti-pandemic products. The establishment of GENE Life is here to meet such market demand. We will leverage the expertise and market edges of our shareholders and other business partners, which include Grand View's rich experience in trading business of face masks and COVID-19 test kits, and MSH's healthcare expertise and resources. Together with the investment of Amuse Group, we will promote our quality anti-pandemic products to the citizens in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area", said Ms. Kammy Cheung, the CEO of GENE Life.

"In the future, in order to meet the demand of health products and services at different life stages, apart from fostering the business of anti-pandemic products, we will also provide business solutions in various aspects, such as precise health check, preventive medicines and anti-aging."

About GENE Life

GENE Life, powered by strategic partners Amuse Group Holding Limited (HKEx stock code: 08545), Grand View Bio Tech and Mason Supreme Healthcare (MSH), believes that immunity-booting nutritional supplements and disease prevention solutions should be put on the front lines of health management, while simultaneously making wellness handily accessible to meet ever-evolving customer needs.

At GENE Life, healthcare at cell level is the Company's top priority and its veteran-endorsed COVID-19 antibody tests, supplements and cartoon masks are designed to turn preventative care into little treasures in everyday life.

Through genetic-based intelligence and wellbeing-centered inventions, GENE Life aspires to nurture happier and healthier lives.

About Grand View Bio Tech

As a shareholder of GENE Life, Grand View Bio Tech is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, which is principally engaged in the business of trading of face masks and COVID-19 test kits. In additional, the company enhances its product diversity and sales channels through the cooperation with its business partner, Mason Supreme Healthcare.

About Amuse Group Holding Limited (Amuse Group)

Amuse Group Holding Limited (HKEx stock code: 08545) is a Hong Kong-based toy company which carries out design, marketing, distribution and retail sales of toys and related products. According to the F&S Report, Amuse Group ranked fifth among ACG figure toy ODM service suppliers in Hong Kong in terms of share of total industry revenue in 2017.





The principal business objective of the Group is to further strengthen its overseas distribution network as well as enhancing the sales of its own licensed toys.





Our extensive array of products spans across ODM Toys produced according to the Group's customers' specifications and requirements, Imported Toys which were sourced from overseas licensees and Own Licensed Toys based on license rights obtained from various licensors of the U.S. entertainment and toy brands, including SEN-TI-NEL, TOPI and FLAME TOYS.

About Mason Supreme Healthcare (MSH)

Mason Supreme Healthcare is a subsidiary company of Mason Group Holdings Limited, a listed company in Hong Kong (HKEx stock code: 00273). MSH combined years of healthcare and health management experience of its parent company to create an integrated healthcare services brand. Rooted in Hong Kong and based in the Greater Bay Area, MSH is in a great position to propel its cross-border trendsetting high-end precision healthcare services into the major cities in China.





MSH is focused in "Precision Medicine", and its experience in healthcare consultancy and our technical ability is second to none. The company ensures that its clients' healthcare needs are attended to in a speedy and timely manner. At the same time, MSH is also focused in "Preventive Medicine" taking on the task of ensuring our clients' health with the utmost integrity. The company believes that every Chinese person shall be able to truly experience healthcare services which exemplifies its motto "benevolence as basis for professional excellence".