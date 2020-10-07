49ers release WR Mohamed Sanu

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have released wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

The team also released tight end Charlie Taumoepeau from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Sanu originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on Sept 18. He appeared in each of the team’s last three games and had one catch for nine yards.

But with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk both healthy and Richie James Jr. set to come off the injured reserve list soon, the Niners no longer had a need for Sanu.

The 31-year-old Sanu has played for Cincinnati, Atlanta and New England in his career. He has 404 catches for 4,516 yards and 26 TDs in 118 career games.

___

