NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|123
|100
|New England
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|97
|92
|Miami
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|93
|96
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|65
|131
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|74
|Indianapolis
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|103
|56
|Jacksonville
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|95
|117
|Houston
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|80
|126
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|80
|58
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|122
|73
|Cleveland
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|124
|126
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|99
|99
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|117
|70
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|111
|120
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|82
|98
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|83
|95
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|84
|107
|Dallas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|126
|146
|Washington
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|79
|112
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|47
|96
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|120
|92
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|99
|102
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|123
|123
|Atlanta
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|106
|138
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|152
|101
|Chicago
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|85
|81
|Detroit
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|99
|127
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|106
|125
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|142
|109
|L.A. Rams
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|106
|80
|Arizona
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|98
|92
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|107
|71
Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28
Tampa Bay 38, L.A. Chargers 31
Cleveland 49, Dallas 38
Baltimore 31, Washington 17
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Carolina 31, Arizona 21
New Orleans 35, Detroit 29
Cincinnati 33, Jacksonville 25
Minnesota 31, Houston 23
Seattle 31, Miami 23
L.A. Rams 17, N.Y. Giants 9
Buffalo 30, Las Vegas 23
Indianapolis 19, Chicago 11
Philadelphia 25, San Francisco 20
Kansas City 26, New England 10
Green Bay 30, Atlanta 16
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Green Bay
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.