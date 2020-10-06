Pegasus races return to Gulfstream on Jan. 23

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Pegasus World Cup races will return to Gulfstream Park in 2021.

Track officials released the calendar Tuesday for Gulfstream’s annual Championship Meet, including two signature races on Jan. 23 — the $3 million Pegasus World Cup at 1 1/8 miles and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf going 1 3/16 miles on the grass.

Both are Grade 1 races for 4-year-olds and up.

Other highlights include some top preps for 3-year-olds on the Triple Crown trail, including the Grade 3 Holy Bull on Jan. 30, the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth on Feb. 27 and then the Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 27.

Forty-five different horses from the Florida Derby have gone on to win at least one Triple Crown race, including Tiz the Law this year in the Belmont.

The meet starts Dec. 2.