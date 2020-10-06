Taiwan sees over 100,000 scooters sold in September

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Driven by a government subsidy scheme for scooter purchases, Taiwan saw more than 100,000 scooters sold in September, pushing the country’s year-to-date unit sales close to the 700,000 mark.

The total sales of 687, 597 scooters in the first nine months of 2020 is an increase of nearly 54,000 units compared to the same period last year. Sales may yet reach 950,000 units by the end of December, according to a CARLINK report.

The sale of 103,717 scooters in September was an increase of 6,000 units compared to July, the month which saw the second-highest sales so far this year. As the government subsidy remains effective until the end of the year, sales records in the remaining months may continue to mount.

Of the September sales, 90.2 percent, or 93,528 units, were internal-combustion-engine scooters, and 9.8 percent, or 10,189 units, were electric scooters. Electric scooter sales dropped compared to the same period last year, when 13,217 units were sold.

In terms of brands, KYMCO has been selling best with 228,331 units sold year-to-date, or 33.2 percent of the market share; followed by SYM with 29,441 units sold, or 28.4 percent of the market share; and YAMAHA with 22,456 units sold, or 21.7 percent of the market share. SUZUKI came in at a distant fourth with 1,812 units sold, or 1.7 percent of the market share.

KYMCO has been the leading seller for the last 20 years in a row.