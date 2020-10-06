Liverpool's Swiss forward Shaqiri positive for virus

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, at centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English League Cup third round... Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri, at centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English League Cup third round soccer match between Lincoln City and Liverpool at the LNER stadium, Lincoln, England, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Peter Powell, Pool via AP)

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland and Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swiss soccer federation said on Tuesday.

Shaqiri was in isolation and soccer officials were consulting with health authorities in Switzerland about his case, the federation said.

Shaqiri joins Liverpool teammates Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane in testing positive for the coronavirus this season.

It was unclear if Switzerland players who have been in contact with Shaqiri will go into quarantine. The team hosts Croatia on Wednesday in a friendly at St. Gallen.

The 28-year-old Shaqiri was due to play for Switzerland for the first time since the UEFA Nations League finals in June 2019.

