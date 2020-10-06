  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan currency surges past NT$29 to the US dollar

NT dollar at strongest level since Central Bank Governor Yang took office in 2018

  226
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/06 17:48
NT$28.096 for US$1 on Taiwan's foreign exchange market Tuesday 

NT$28.096 for US$1 on Taiwan's foreign exchange market Tuesday  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The exchange rate for the New Taiwan dollar on Tuesday (Oct. 6) surged past the NT$29 mark to reach its highest value since Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) took office more than two years ago.

The value of the island’s currency rose by NT$0.06 to close at NT$28.96 for US$1 for the day, CNA reported. Total turnover amounted to US$1.162 billion.

Tuesday’s closing figure was the strongest level for the New Taiwan dollar since Yang took office in Feb. 2018. As a result, reporters and analysts have described NT$29 as the “Yang Chin-long line,” even though the Central Bank governor never indicated he would take any action to push the Taiwanese currency back down.
currency
currency market
exchange rate
forex market
New Taiwan Dollar
Yang Chin-long
Central Bank

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan leaves interest rates unchanged, sees GDP grow 1.6%
Taiwan leaves interest rates unchanged, sees GDP grow 1.6%
2020/09/17 17:38
Photo of the Day: Taiwan NT$100 bill vs real Chungshan Hall
Photo of the Day: Taiwan NT$100 bill vs real Chungshan Hall
2020/09/04 15:24
COVID-19 brings Taiwan's travel income, expenses to new low in Q2
COVID-19 brings Taiwan's travel income, expenses to new low in Q2
2020/08/22 11:30
European Central Bank president praises Taiwan’s coronavirus response
European Central Bank president praises Taiwan’s coronavirus response
2020/07/23 16:25
Photo of the Day: Taiwan NT$1,000 bill vs. real Yushan
Photo of the Day: Taiwan NT$1,000 bill vs. real Yushan
2020/07/20 15:11