Trump could have 'reversal' in coronavirus progression, expert warns

Anthony Fauci warns U.S. President Donald Trump could experience rebound in his coronavirus progression. Anthony Fauci warns U.S. President Donald Trump could experience rebound in his coronavirus progression. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anthony Fauci, director of the American National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday (Oct. 6) that U.S. President Donald Trump could have a "reversal" in his coronavirus progression over the next few days despite his speedy return to the White House.

During an interview with CNN, Fauci pointed out that it is possible that Trump's condition could worsen over the next five to eight days. Despite not being involved in the American leader's primary care, he said some coronavirus patients have experienced a rebound in their progression during the preliminary stage of their diagnosis.

Fauci said the likelihood of a reversal is not high, but medical professionals in the White House should still monitor the president closely. He added that Trump "looks fine" after being discharged from the hospital, but it will take more than a few days to determine whether he has fully recovered.

Meanwhile, Fauci also raised suspicion over the effectiveness of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' experimental antibody drug given to Trump. He said the company's monoclonal antibody has been proven effective in Ebola patients, but its coronavirus product is still being tested in human trials and the role it played in the president's recovery is unknown.

On Friday (Oct. 2), Trump announced on Twitter that he and the first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for COVID-19. Later, he was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after experiencing symptoms of the disease, including a mild cough, nasal congestion, and fatigue.

On Monday evening (Oct. 5), Trump returned to the White House after four days of hospital treatment and said his condition had vastly improved. He also urged Americans to be cautious when going outdoors and claimed that coronavirus vaccines would soon be available.