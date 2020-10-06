2020 Taipei Fashion Week SS21 highlights digital pop art

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — 2020 Taipei Fashion Week SS21, organized by the Ministry of Culture, is kicking off Tuesday (Oct. 6) with a grand opening party at Songshan Cultural Park scheduled for the evening.

With the theme of “Re:connext,” the Ministry of Culture launched the 2020 Taipei fashion week with a series of events, including fashion shows, exhibitions, and forums. The opening party is expected to be a mélange of designers, government officials, and celebrities.

Taipei Fashion Week will last for more than a month, with hundreds of Taiwanese brands, pop-up shops, and exhibitions passing through Xinyi District, per the ministry; additionally, events are being held Tuesday at the No. 2 and No. 3 warehouses in Songshan Cultural Park. The exhibitions showcase 41 brands, such as JUST IN XX, #DAMUR, and if&n.



The exhibition at Songshan Cultural Park is open to the public until Oct. 10. (Taiwan News photo)

The other highlight is “The Show,” at which Taiwanese fashion brands will be presented with performances combining digital art and pop music. The event will take place at Taipei City Hall Plaza on Oct. 17.

The Tuesday night opening party as well as the exhibitions are both open to the public free of charge. For more information, please visit the website and Facebook page.