Eva Air rolls out charter service amid pandemic downturn

Customers can book isolated rows, entire cabins, or even charter planes

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/06 17:16
(EVA Air photo)

(EVA Air photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As passenger demand for air travel shrank by nearly 75 percent for the first half of the year amid the pandemic, a Taiwanese air carrier is offering private charter services for individuals, groups, and businesses.

The private charter service recently launched by EVA Air provides passengers access to an array of options. Clients can book isolated rows and sections, entire cabins, or even charter planes.

The company said on Tuesday (Oct. 6) that the charter service is available for all of its commercial air fleets. For example, two charter suites are available for booking in a business-class cabin of each Boeing 777 airplane.

Clients can charter a whole economy-class, premium-economy-class, or business-class cabin and enjoy the exclusive cabin service as well as a private bathroom.

Social distancing will still be enforced both on the ground and in the air, the company added. Prices will vary depending on dates, aircraft, and destinations.
EVA Air
charter flight

