Indonesian students sick after suspected food poisoning in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dozen university students from Indonesia have sought hospital treatment after suffering suspected symptoms of food poisoning at a quarantine hotel in Taichung.

During a press interview on Monday (Oct. 5), the Taichung Food and Drug Safety Department said 12 students enrolled at an unidentified university had been transported to a hotel in Taichung for quarantine after arriving in Taiwan on Sept. 30. After eating dinner Thursday evening (Oct. 1), however, the students began to display symptoms associated with food poisoning, including stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.

The department said it has launched an investigation into the case, collected samples of the food from three different suppliers, and sent these to medical laboratories for testing. It added that initial testing has ruled out the coronavirus as the cause of the students' symptoms and that the incident is likely a case of mass food poisoning.

The department noted that 10 of the students have been discharged from the hospital since Thursday and that only two are continuing treatment. It said the investigation's report will come out in two weeks at the earliest and promised to tighten inspections of all quarantine hotels in the city as well as their meal suppliers, reported CNA.