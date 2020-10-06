National Day light show to illuminate Taiwan's Presidential Office

The General Association of Chinese Culture will launch a light show to celebrate the upcoming National Day. (GACC photo) The General Association of Chinese Culture will launch a light show to celebrate the upcoming National Day. (GACC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's National Day light show will kick off at the Presidential Office Building Tuesday evening (Oct. 6).

The General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) has organized an ambitious light show and a series of other events to celebrate the upcoming National Day on Oct. 10. The light show will be themed around the island nation confidently embracing the dawn during the COVID-19 pandemic, the association said.

GACC Deputy Director Lee Ho-ching (李厚慶) stated that the display will convey the Taiwanese values of freedom, confidence, and pride. The year 2020 was challenging, but Taiwan's medical workers and technology have shown the world its strength, said Lee.

Lee compared the Presidential Office Building to a lighthouse that stands resolutely in the darkness and shows the way. He said this idea will be incorporated into the light show.

The light performance was curated by Ding Duan (丁度嵐), Feng Jian-jang (馮建彰), and musician Lin Geng-nung (林耿農) and will be accompanied by orchestral and electronic music, according to the GACC. Additionally, the show will highlight significant contemporary issues in Taiwan, such as the dawning of the 5G era, and the export of Taiwanese pork.

The light show will take place every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday (Oct. 10), at the Presidential Office Building.