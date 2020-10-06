  1. Home
1 killed as Haitian college students protest earlier death

By EVENS SANON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/10/06 05:56
A bystander is assisted by police after officers fired tear gas to disperse a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was gunned down...
Bystanders are assisted after police fired tear gas to disperse a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was gunned down by police t...
A protester holds up matches after setting a government car on fire during a protest demanding justice for a student who was gunned down by police the...
People run from police firing tear gas to disperse protesters demanding justice for a student who was gunned down by police the previous week at the u...
A police officer fires bullets to disperse a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was gunned down by police the previous week at t...
National Police extinguish a government car that was set on fire during a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was gunned down and...
Protesters run away from a burning government car during a protest demanding justice for a student demonstrator who was gunned down by police the prev...
Protesters walk in the street after setting a government vehicle on fire during a protest demanding justice for a student who was gunned down by polic...

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A couple hundred university students blocked roads and burned cars Monday as they clashed with police in Haiti’s capital while protesting the killing of a fellow student at a demonstration last week.

Grégory Saint-Hilaire was killed Friday in front of a university in Port-au-Prince during a small protest in which dozens of students demanded work opportunities. One protester died during Monday’s protest after being shot in the head.

Students blamed both deaths on police.

There was no immediate comment from authorities on the latest death. The government issued a statement calling Saint-Hilaire’s death “revolting and inexcusable” and saying an investigation was under way.

Students and supporters vowed to keep protesting as Haiti’s economic crisis deepens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s very hard for us to get work,” said 42-year-old Jean-Pierre Maxon. “Parents can’t provide for their children.”