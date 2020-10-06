  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/10/06 03:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Oct 107.20 Down 1.75
Dec 109.40 Down 1.55
Dec 108.65 109.70 106.60 107.20 Down 1.75
Jan 109.40 Down 1.55
Mar 110.80 111.75 108.75 109.40 Down 1.55
May 112.50 113.00 110.20 110.95 Down 1.40
Jul 113.50 114.20 111.65 112.40 Down 1.35
Sep 115.00 115.45 112.95 113.70 Down 1.25
Dec 115.40 116.70 114.40 115.15 Down 1.00
Mar 116.75 117.40 116.10 116.60 Down .85
May 118.40 118.40 117.65 117.75 Down .70
Jul 119.35 119.35 118.80 118.90 Down .40
Sep 119.90 Down .20
Dec 121.00 Down .20
Mar 122.10 Down .15
May 122.75 Down .15
Jul 123.45 Down .15
Sep 124.35 Down .15