New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Oct
|107.20
|Down 1.75
|Dec
|109.40
|Down 1.55
|Dec
|108.65
|109.70
|106.60
|107.20
|Down 1.75
|Jan
|109.40
|Down 1.55
|Mar
|110.80
|111.75
|108.75
|109.40
|Down 1.55
|May
|112.50
|113.00
|110.20
|110.95
|Down 1.40
|Jul
|113.50
|114.20
|111.65
|112.40
|Down 1.35
|Sep
|115.00
|115.45
|112.95
|113.70
|Down 1.25
|Dec
|115.40
|116.70
|114.40
|115.15
|Down 1.00
|Mar
|116.75
|117.40
|116.10
|116.60
|Down
|.85
|May
|118.40
|118.40
|117.65
|117.75
|Down
|.70
|Jul
|119.35
|119.35
|118.80
|118.90
|Down
|.40
|Sep
|119.90
|Down
|.20
|Dec
|121.00
|Down
|.20
|Mar
|122.10
|Down
|.15
|May
|122.75
|Down
|.15
|Jul
|123.45
|Down
|.15
|Sep
|124.35
|Down
|.15