New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|296.90
|296.90
|294.05
|296.50 Down 1.35
|Nov
|297.95
|298.10
|293.35
|296.15 Down 1.40
|Dec
|298.00
|298.45
|293.20
|296.30 Down 1.45
|Jan
|298.00
|298.05
|295.35
|297.00 Down 1.40
|Feb
|297.00
|297.20
|297.00
|297.20 Down 1.35
|Mar
|298.85
|298.85
|294.00
|297.10 Down 1.35
|Apr
|297.65
|297.65
|297.60
|297.60 Down 1.35
|May
|299.10
|299.10
|294.60
|297.70 Down 1.30
|Jun
|298.20 Down 1.25
|Jul
|298.15
|298.50
|295.50
|298.25 Down 1.20
|Aug
|298.65 Down 1.15
|Sep
|296.15
|298.70
|296.15
|298.70 Down 1.15
|Oct
|299.05 Down 1.15
|Nov
|299.20 Down 1.15
|Dec
|297.00
|299.20
|297.00
|299.20 Down 1.05
|Jan
|299.55 Down 1.05
|Feb
|299.55 Down 1.05
|Mar
|299.55
|Down .95
|Apr
|299.85
|Down .95
|May
|300.10
|Down .85
|Jun
|300.45
|Down .85
|Jul
|300.35
|Down .85
|Aug
|300.45
|Down .85
|Sep
|300.55
|Down .85
|Dec
|300.75
|Down .85
|Mar
|300.95
|Down .85
|May
|301.30
|Down .85
|Jul
|301.65
|Down .85
|Sep
|301.90
|Down .85
|Dec
|302.95
|Down .85
|Mar
|302.35
|Down .85
|May
|302.30
|Down .85
|Jul
|302.35
|Down .85
|Sep
|302.40
|Down .85
|Dec
|302.95
|Down .85
|Mar
|303.00
|Down .85
|May
|303.05
|Down .85
|Jul
|303.10
|Down .85
|Sep
|303.15
|Down .85
|Dec
|303.55
|Down .85