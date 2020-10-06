  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/10/06 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 296.90 296.90 294.05 296.50 Down 1.35
Nov 297.95 298.10 293.35 296.15 Down 1.40
Dec 298.00 298.45 293.20 296.30 Down 1.45
Jan 298.00 298.05 295.35 297.00 Down 1.40
Feb 297.00 297.20 297.00 297.20 Down 1.35
Mar 298.85 298.85 294.00 297.10 Down 1.35
Apr 297.65 297.65 297.60 297.60 Down 1.35
May 299.10 299.10 294.60 297.70 Down 1.30
Jun 298.20 Down 1.25
Jul 298.15 298.50 295.50 298.25 Down 1.20
Aug 298.65 Down 1.15
Sep 296.15 298.70 296.15 298.70 Down 1.15
Oct 299.05 Down 1.15
Nov 299.20 Down 1.15
Dec 297.00 299.20 297.00 299.20 Down 1.05
Jan 299.55 Down 1.05
Feb 299.55 Down 1.05
Mar 299.55 Down .95
Apr 299.85 Down .95
May 300.10 Down .85
Jun 300.45 Down .85
Jul 300.35 Down .85
Aug 300.45 Down .85
Sep 300.55 Down .85
Dec 300.75 Down .85
Mar 300.95 Down .85
May 301.30 Down .85
Jul 301.65 Down .85
Sep 301.90 Down .85
Dec 302.95 Down .85
Mar 302.35 Down .85
May 302.30 Down .85
Jul 302.35 Down .85
Sep 302.40 Down .85
Dec 302.95 Down .85
Mar 303.00 Down .85
May 303.05 Down .85
Jul 303.10 Down .85
Sep 303.15 Down .85
Dec 303.55 Down .85