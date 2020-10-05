All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 9 2 4 31 26 16 Columbus 9 2 4 31 25 10 Orlando City 8 2 5 29 28 16 Philadelphia 8 3 4 28 25 13 New York City FC 7 6 2 23 17 12 New England 5 3 7 22 15 12 New York 6 7 2 20 18 19 Atlanta 5 8 2 17 17 19 Nashville SC 4 5 5 17 11 14 Montreal 5 8 2 17 22 29 Chicago 4 7 4 16 20 24 Cincinnati 3 8 4 13 8 23 D.C. United 2 8 5 11 11 24 Inter Miami CF 3 10 2 11 14 25

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 8 3 3 27 32 13 Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24 Sporting Kansas City 7 5 2 23 26 21 Minnesota United 6 5 4 22 26 21 Los Angeles FC 6 6 3 21 35 30 FC Dallas 5 3 6 21 21 15 Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20 Real Salt Lake 4 5 6 18 20 24 San Jose 4 6 5 17 21 40 Houston 3 5 7 16 22 26 Vancouver 5 10 0 15 18 34 LA Galaxy 4 7 3 15 18 24

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, September 27

New York 4, Montreal 1

New England 2, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 3, Miami 0

Chicago 2, Atlanta 0

Toronto FC 3, Columbus 1

Real Salt Lake 0, Minnesota 0, tie

Orlando City 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Portland 1, Vancouver 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saturday, October 3

Orlando City 3, New York 1

Atlanta 4, D.C. United 0

Chicago 2, Montreal 2, tie

Nashville 0, New England 0, tie

Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 1

New York City FC 3, Miami 2

Minnesota 2, Cincinnati 0

Columbus 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

Seattle 3, Vancouver 1

San Jose 2, LA Galaxy 1

Colorado at Portland ppd.

Sunday, October 4

Los Angeles FC 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Tuesday, October 6

Minnesota at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 10

Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 11

New England at New York City FC, 4:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 14

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.