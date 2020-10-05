  1. Home
Rabiot out of Ukraine match after contact with virus case

By  Associated Press
Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, left, and Sampdoria's Mehdi Leris in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Sampdoria at the All...
Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, second left, blocks a shot with his hand to award Roma a penalty shot during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma an...
Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, left, controls the ball past Sampdoria's Federico Bonazzoli during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Samp...

PARIS (AP) — France midfielder Adrien Rabiot will miss Wednesday's friendly against Ukraine after getting close to two people who have been infected with the coronavirus.

Speaking during a news conference on Monday, France coach Didier Deschamps said the Juventus player will respect the Italian authorities' protocol that requires a five-day isolation period and two COVID-19 tests.

If negative, Deschamps said Rabiot will be able to join his teammates on Thursday and could be available for France's Nations League matches against Portugal and Croatia on Oct. 11 and 14.

