Scientists to Spanish politicians: 'You rule but don't know'

A passenger arrives at Atocha rail station on an electric scooter in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Madrid has started its first day under a p... A passenger arrives at Atocha rail station on an electric scooter in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Madrid has started its first day under a partial lockdown with police controlling travel in and out of the Spanish capital. Spain's largest city has become the continent's biggest hot spot for the second wave of the coronavirus. The measures, affecting 4.8 million people, prohibit all nonessential trips in and out of the capital and nine of its suburbs. (AP Photo/Paul White)

A woman wears a face mask to protect aginst coronaviris, while walking along a street during an autumn day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Oct... A woman wears a face mask to protect aginst coronaviris, while walking along a street during an autumn day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A man stands during a protest to demand more resources for public health system and against social inequality in the southern neighbourhood of Valleca... A man stands during a protest to demand more resources for public health system and against social inequality in the southern neighbourhood of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Residents in a lockdown district of Madrid protested outside the Madrid Regional Government that local health services needed to be reinforced during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

People wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walk along a boulevard in Barcelona, Sunday, Oct.4, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) People wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walk along a boulevard in Barcelona, Sunday, Oct.4, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

MADRID (AP) — Scientific groups representing over 170,000 health workers are urging Spanish politicians to base their response to the coronavirus pandemic on science rather than politics.

The 10-point manifesto by 55 scientific societies comes after a political turf war between the left-wing national government and the conservative authorities of the Madrid region led to weeks of back and forth before the Spanish capital was partially locked down late on Friday.

With 647 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks, Madrid has been the source of Europe’s most worrying surge of infections in the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

The manifesto, published Sunday in all the major newspapers, was headlined "In health, you rule but you don’t know.” The scientists wrote that “decisions must be based on the best available scientific evidence, completely detached from the continuous political confrontation.”

The manifesto also calls for less red tape in adopting measures against virus outbreaks, for authorities in Spain’s 19 regions to abide by a set of national scientific standards that would dictate the response and an end to interference in medical decisions.

Addressing “politicians” in general, the scientists write: “On behalf of more than 47 million Spaniards, including you and your families, we have to change so much political, professional and human inconsistency.”

The manifesto had received more than 20,000 online backers by mid-Monday.