  1. Home
  2. Business

United Airlines to resume Taiwan flights

Flights scheduled to begin in early November

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/05 18:04
(United Airlines photo)

(United Airlines photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Airlines will resume flights to Taiwan starting in November.

Though the carrier had planned to resume flights after April 30, the decision was repeatedly postponed, per CNA. United had suspended its flights to Taipei since March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday (Oct. 5), the airline has announced 29 new international routes for November, which include the San Francisco – Taipei flights.

According to the schedule provided by the airline, the first San Francisco to Taipei flight will depart on Nov. 1; the return flight is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Before the pandemic, the airline operated one daily flight between San Francisco and Taipei. Starting from November, the airline will operate three weekly flights, still using the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
COVID-19
San Francisco
Taipei
Boeing 777-300ER
United Airlines

RELATED ARTICLES

French-Japanese designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19
French-Japanese designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19
2020/10/05 10:37
Taiwan health minister advocates NHI fee hike during coronavirus pandemic
Taiwan health minister advocates NHI fee hike during coronavirus pandemic
2020/10/04 16:58
Taiwan sees surge in mobile payments amid COVID-19
Taiwan sees surge in mobile payments amid COVID-19
2020/10/02 18:45
Taiwan offers hope to foreigners seeking urgent medical treatment
Taiwan offers hope to foreigners seeking urgent medical treatment
2020/10/02 16:04
Taiwan announces 2 coronavirus cases from US, Japan
Taiwan announces 2 coronavirus cases from US, Japan
2020/10/02 14:46