United Airlines to resume Taiwan flights

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United Airlines will resume flights to Taiwan starting in November.

Though the carrier had planned to resume flights after April 30, the decision was repeatedly postponed, per CNA. United had suspended its flights to Taipei since March 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday (Oct. 5), the airline has announced 29 new international routes for November, which include the San Francisco – Taipei flights.

According to the schedule provided by the airline, the first San Francisco to Taipei flight will depart on Nov. 1; the return flight is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Before the pandemic, the airline operated one daily flight between San Francisco and Taipei. Starting from November, the airline will operate three weekly flights, still using the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.