Annualized Percentage Rate as low as 1.78%2





HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 5 October 2020 - Citibank announces 2020 Citi Tax Season Loan, available for same day approval and same day loan disbursement1. Selected customers can enjoy Annualized Percentage Rate ("APR") as low as 1.78%2. Upon successful application of 2020 Citi Tax Season Loan during promotion period, customers can enjoy up to HK$6,000 cash coupon reward3.

Features of Citi Tax Season Loan：

Same day approval and same day loan disbursement 1

APR as low as 1.78% 2

Loan amount up to HK$2,000,000 or 12 times of monthly salary, whichever is lower

Repayment term up to 60 months 4

Enjoy up to HK6,000 cash coupon reward 3

HK$0 handling fee





By completing successful application for the 2020 Citi Tax Season Loan anytime from now until December 31, 2020, and drawn down on or before January 15, 2021, selected customers5 can receive up to HK$6,000 cash coupon reward3. The higher the loan amount, the more the cash coupon rewards will be.

Loan Amount (HK$) Reward Additional Reward Citigold Private Client (CPC)/ Citigold / Citi ULTIMA cardholders5 Other customers Repayment period of 42 months or above6 $1,500,000 or above HK$4,000 cash coupon HK$2,000 cash coupon HK$2,000 cash coupon $1,000,000 to $1,499,999 HK$2,000 cash coupon HK$1,500 cash coupon HK$2,000 cash coupon $500,000 to $999,999 HK$1,500 cash coupon HK$1,000 cash coupon HK$1,000 cash coupon $200,000 to $499,999 HK$1,000 cash coupon HK$700 cash coupon HK$1,000 cash coupon

Terms and conditions apply. Please visit Citibank branches, browse www.citibank.com.hk/taxloan or dial hotline: 2963 6413.

To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!





1. Same day approval and same day loan disbursement is only applicable to selected customers who successfully submit the required documents together with a filled in application form before 10am of that working day (Monday to Friday). Actual approval and loan disbursement time may differ based on the information provided.

2. The Annualized Percentage Rate ("APR") of as low as 1.78% is calculated based on the monthly flat rate 0.08% with loan amount of HK$1,500,000 and repayment tenor of 12 months. APR is calculated based on the guidelines as set out in the Code of Banking Practice and rounded up to the nearest two decimal places. Interest is calculated on the basis of 365 days per year. The actual APR applicable may differ, which is to be considered on a case-by-case basis in accordance with customer's profile. An APR is a reference rate which includes the basic interest rate and other fees and charges of a product expressed as an annualized rate.

3. The promotion period ("Promotion Period") is from October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, both dates inclusive. Customers who successfully apply for Citi Tax Season Loan within the Promotion Period and drawn down on or before January 15, 2021 with a specific loan amount and repayment term 12 months or above ("Eligible customers") will be eligible for the Offer. Only applicable to customers who do not hold any Personal Loan account offered by Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited ("The Bank") at the time of application. Cash coupon reward up to HK$6,000 is only applicable to customer of Citigold Private Client (CPC) / Citigold / Citi ULTIMA cardholders and successfully drawdown loan amount HK$1,500,000 with repayment period of 42 months or above,

4. Citi Tax Season Loan's repayment term is from 6 to 60 months.

5. Customers have to fulfil the following requirements to be eligible for the reward for Citigold Private Client/ Citigold/ Citi ULTIMA cardholders:

- existing Citigold Private Client/ Citigold Client who currently hold Citigold Private Client/ Citigold account or Citi ULTIMA cardholders who currently hold Citi ULTIMA card with The Bank on the date of application; AND

- existing Citigold Private Client should maintain the account balance at HK$8,000,000 or above, while Citigold Client should maintain the account balance at HK$1,500,000 or above from the date of application to the issue date of redemption letter.

6. Additional Reward for repayment period of 42 months or above is only applicable to customers who drawdown the specific loan amount and a minimum repayment period of 42 months.



