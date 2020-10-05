Taiwan explores options in case of Examination Yuan abolition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwanese lawmakers explore replacement options for the Examination Yuan, which will likely be abolished during the current legislative session, the Cabinet said Monday (Oct. 5) that it can take over its responsibility and oversee all examination-related matters in the country.

In September, the Legislative Yuan's Constitutional Amendment Committee was established to push for legal changes, including lowering the voting age from 20 to 18 and abolishing both the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan. The committee is bipartisan and consists of 22 lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), 14 from the Kuomintang (KMT), two from the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), and one from the New Power Party (NPP).

The lawmakers have pointed out that abolishing the two agencies could save more than NT$1.3 billion (US$44.6 million) annually. They have also stated that the responsibilities of the two Yuans would remain but be transferred to existing or new government organs.

During a question-and-answer session at the Legislative Yuan on Monday, the Cabinet's personnel office head, Jay Shih (施能傑), emphasized that the decision to abolish the Examination Yuan should not be considered solely from an economic viewpoint. He said the discussions should focus on how the constitutional separation of powers can better apply to Taiwan.

Shih said he will respect any decisions made by the Constitutional Amendment Committee, promising that the Cabinet will have no trouble handling examination-related matters if the proposed abolition passes a public referendum. He added that the Cabinet can set up a special unit to take over previous tasks controlled by the Examination Yuan and that he is confident there will be a smooth transition, reported CNA.