Accurate calorie, sugar information required for beverages in Taiwan starting 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday (Oct. 5) that starting Jan. 1, 2021, freshly made drinks must clearly label the amount of sugar and calories they contain.

FDA official Lee Wan-chen (李婉媜) said that the amendment applies to chain beverage shops, convenience stores, and fast-food restaurants, according to CNA.

Lee was quoted as saying that "Current regulations only require calorie labeling for drinks, but after the amendment takes effect next year, the total contents of calories and sugar in drinks — accounting for extra toppings such as jelly and pudding—must be clearly labeled."

She added that businesses that fail to do so will be fined between NT$30,000 (US$1,000) and NT$3 million. False labeling is punishable by a fine of between NT$40,000 and NT$4 million.