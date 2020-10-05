  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Accurate calorie, sugar information required for beverages in Taiwan starting 2021

Businesses that fail to provide correct labeling will face fines between NT$30,000 to NT$3 million

  100
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/05 16:46
(PAKUTASO photo)

(PAKUTASO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday (Oct. 5) that starting Jan. 1, 2021, freshly made drinks must clearly label the amount of sugar and calories they contain.

FDA official Lee Wan-chen (李婉媜) said that the amendment applies to chain beverage shops, convenience stores, and fast-food restaurants, according to CNA.

Lee was quoted as saying that "Current regulations only require calorie labeling for drinks, but after the amendment takes effect next year, the total contents of calories and sugar in drinks — accounting for extra toppings such as jelly and pudding—must be clearly labeled."

She added that businesses that fail to do so will be fined between NT$30,000 (US$1,000) and NT$3 million. False labeling is punishable by a fine of between NT$40,000 and NT$4 million.
calorie labeling
FDA
false labeling

RELATED ARTICLES

Arrivals carrying more than 250 masks have to tell customs when entering Taiwan
Arrivals carrying more than 250 masks have to tell customs when entering Taiwan
2020/09/16 20:28
Surgical masks must be embossed with ‘Made in Taiwan’ from Sept. 17
Surgical masks must be embossed with ‘Made in Taiwan’ from Sept. 17
2020/09/10 16:56
Importer of fake 'Made-in-Taiwan' masks apologizes for lying to customers
Importer of fake 'Made-in-Taiwan' masks apologizes for lying to customers
2020/09/07 17:36
No masks made in China donated by Taiwan: CECC
No masks made in China donated by Taiwan: CECC
2020/09/04 20:50
Taiwan to require meat labels to display more information in 2021
Taiwan to require meat labels to display more information in 2021
2020/09/01 19:45