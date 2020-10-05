  1. Home
BC-GLF--Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

By  Associated Press
2020/10/05 14:02
Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Sunday
Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Mississippi
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Final Round
Sergio Garcia (500), $1,188,000 68-68-66-67—269
Peter Malnati (300), $719,400 70-67-70-63—270
J.T. Poston (190), $455,400 66-67-69-70—272
Keegan Bradley (123), $297,000 66-65-73-69—273
Henrik Norlander (123), $297,000 69-70-69-65—273
Cameron Davis (83), $201,300 66-73-63-72—274
Charley Hoffman (83), $201,300 64-69-72-69—274
Denny McCarthy (83), $201,300 68-67-69-70—274
Tyler McCumber (83), $201,300 70-69-66-69—274
Scott Stallings (83), $201,300 67-72-68-67—274
Kristoffer Ventura (83), $201,300 67-68-68-71—274
Wesley Bryan (58), $131,010 72-69-66-68—275
Stewart Cink (58), $131,010 69-69-72-65—275
MJ Daffue, $131,010 65-69-72-69—275
C.T. Pan (58), $131,010 70-69-68-68—275
Rory Sabbatini (58), $131,010 72-68-66-69—275
Corey Conners (46), $90,750 67-70-69-70—276
Maverick McNealy (46), $90,750 69-71-67-69—276
Matthew NeSmith (46), $90,750 68-71-68-69—276
Chase Seiffert (46), $90,750 70-68-69-69—276
Brandt Snedeker (46), $90,750 70-66-67-73—276
Aaron Wise (46), $90,750 68-69-67-72—276
Kevin Chappell (36), $59,070 64-72-72-70—278
Doug Ghim (36), $59,070 71-70-67-70—278
Zach Johnson (36), $59,070 70-71-68-69—278
Sebastián Muñoz (36), $59,070 64-73-70-71—278
Camilo Villegas (36), $59,070 69-69-74-66—278
Tom Hoge (29), $46,200 71-68-70-70—279
Sungjae Im (29), $46,200 71-70-72-66—279
Martin Laird (29), $46,200 68-69-72-70—279
Doc Redman (29), $46,200 70-70-70-69—279
Adam Schenk (24), $39,380 69-71-70-70—280
Charl Schwartzel (24), $39,380 68-73-70-69—280
Roger Sloan (24), $39,380 67-71-71-71—280
Emiliano Grillo (21), $35,145 69-72-71-69—281
Bill Haas (21), $35,145 69-72-71-69—281
Michael Gligic (16), $28,710 65-73-75-69—282
Talor Gooch (16), $28,710 66-70-74-72—282
Brian Harman (16), $28,710 70-70-70-72—282
Si Woo Kim (16), $28,710 72-69-74-67—282
Anirban Lahiri (16), $28,710 66-70-77-69—282
Scottie Scheffler (16), $28,710 73-67-72-70—282
Cameron Tringale (16), $28,710 68-69-72-73—282
Joseph Bramlett (12), $22,770 70-71-69-73—283
Hank Lebioda (12), $22,770 69-71-69-74—283
Ryan Armour (9), $17,980 67-72-73-72—284
Rafa Cabrera Bello (9), $17,980 72-69-71-72—284
Kelly Kraft (9), $17,980 71-69-73-71—284
Jimmy Walker (9), $17,980 64-77-71-72—284
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (9), $17,980 68-73-70-73—284
Chez Reavie (9), $17,980 70-71-71-72—284
D.J. Trahan (9), $17,980 72-68-71-73—284
Will Gordon (6), $15,609 72-69-70-74—285
Chris Kirk (6), $15,609 68-70-75-72—285
Grayson Murray (6), $15,609 70-71-73-71—285
Andrew Putnam (6), $15,609 68-71-73-73—285
Beau Hossler (6), $15,180 72-69-74-71—286
Scott Piercy (6), $15,180 70-71-69-76—286
Patton Kizzire (5), $14,784 72-69-78-68—287
Steve Lewton, $14,784 68-73-73-73—287
Cameron Percy (5), $14,784 69-70-74-74—287
Richy Werenski (5), $14,784 70-71-73-73—287
Jay McLuen, $14,454 70-71-75-73—289
Vincent Whaley (4), $14,322 71-70-73-76—290
J.B. Holmes (4), $14,190 71-68-71-81—291
Wyndham Clark (4), $14,058 71-69-74-78—292