BC-GLF--Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

|Sunday
|Country Club of Jackson
|Jackson, Mississippi
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72
|Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
|Final Round
|Sergio Garcia (500), $1,188,000
|68-68-66-67—269
|Peter Malnati (300), $719,400
|70-67-70-63—270
|J.T. Poston (190), $455,400
|66-67-69-70—272
|Keegan Bradley (123), $297,000
|66-65-73-69—273
|Henrik Norlander (123), $297,000
|69-70-69-65—273
|Cameron Davis (83), $201,300
|66-73-63-72—274
|Charley Hoffman (83), $201,300
|64-69-72-69—274
|Denny McCarthy (83), $201,300
|68-67-69-70—274
|Tyler McCumber (83), $201,300
|70-69-66-69—274
|Scott Stallings (83), $201,300
|67-72-68-67—274
|Kristoffer Ventura (83), $201,300
|67-68-68-71—274
|Wesley Bryan (58), $131,010
|72-69-66-68—275
|Stewart Cink (58), $131,010
|69-69-72-65—275
|MJ Daffue, $131,010
|65-69-72-69—275
|C.T. Pan (58), $131,010
|70-69-68-68—275
|Rory Sabbatini (58), $131,010
|72-68-66-69—275
|Corey Conners (46), $90,750
|67-70-69-70—276
|Maverick McNealy (46), $90,750
|69-71-67-69—276
|Matthew NeSmith (46), $90,750
|68-71-68-69—276
|Chase Seiffert (46), $90,750
|70-68-69-69—276
|Brandt Snedeker (46), $90,750
|70-66-67-73—276
|Aaron Wise (46), $90,750
|68-69-67-72—276
|Kevin Chappell (36), $59,070
|64-72-72-70—278
|Doug Ghim (36), $59,070
|71-70-67-70—278
|Zach Johnson (36), $59,070
|70-71-68-69—278
|Sebastián Muñoz (36), $59,070
|64-73-70-71—278
|Camilo Villegas (36), $59,070
|69-69-74-66—278
|Tom Hoge (29), $46,200
|71-68-70-70—279
|Sungjae Im (29), $46,200
|71-70-72-66—279
|Martin Laird (29), $46,200
|68-69-72-70—279
|Doc Redman (29), $46,200
|70-70-70-69—279
|Adam Schenk (24), $39,380
|69-71-70-70—280
|Charl Schwartzel (24), $39,380
|68-73-70-69—280
|Roger Sloan (24), $39,380
|67-71-71-71—280
|Emiliano Grillo (21), $35,145
|69-72-71-69—281
|Bill Haas (21), $35,145
|69-72-71-69—281
|Michael Gligic (16), $28,710
|65-73-75-69—282
|Talor Gooch (16), $28,710
|66-70-74-72—282
|Brian Harman (16), $28,710
|70-70-70-72—282
|Si Woo Kim (16), $28,710
|72-69-74-67—282
|Anirban Lahiri (16), $28,710
|66-70-77-69—282
|Scottie Scheffler (16), $28,710
|73-67-72-70—282
|Cameron Tringale (16), $28,710
|68-69-72-73—282
|Joseph Bramlett (12), $22,770
|70-71-69-73—283
|Hank Lebioda (12), $22,770
|69-71-69-74—283
|Ryan Armour (9), $17,980
|67-72-73-72—284
|Rafa Cabrera Bello (9), $17,980
|72-69-71-72—284
|Kelly Kraft (9), $17,980
|71-69-73-71—284
|Jimmy Walker (9), $17,980
|64-77-71-72—284
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (9), $17,980
|68-73-70-73—284
|Chez Reavie (9), $17,980
|70-71-71-72—284
|D.J. Trahan (9), $17,980
|72-68-71-73—284
|Will Gordon (6), $15,609
|72-69-70-74—285
|Chris Kirk (6), $15,609
|68-70-75-72—285
|Grayson Murray (6), $15,609
|70-71-73-71—285
|Andrew Putnam (6), $15,609
|68-71-73-73—285
|Beau Hossler (6), $15,180
|72-69-74-71—286
|Scott Piercy (6), $15,180
|70-71-69-76—286
|Patton Kizzire (5), $14,784
|72-69-78-68—287
|Steve Lewton, $14,784
|68-73-73-73—287
|Cameron Percy (5), $14,784
|69-70-74-74—287
|Richy Werenski (5), $14,784
|70-71-73-73—287
|Jay McLuen, $14,454
|70-71-75-73—289
|Vincent Whaley (4), $14,322
|71-70-73-76—290
|J.B. Holmes (4), $14,190
|71-68-71-81—291
|Wyndham Clark (4), $14,058
|71-69-74-78—292