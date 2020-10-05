Taiwanese woman tests positive for coronavirus again after returning from Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Oct. 5) announced one new imported case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Philippines.

During a press conference on Monday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one new imported coronavirus infection, raising the total number of cases in Taiwan to 518. The latest case is a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who left for the Philippines for work in January of this year and returned to Taiwan on Sept. 18.

According to Chuang, while the woman was still working in the Philippines, she experienced a fever, loss of the sense of smell, and diarrhea from June 19 to June 27. During this period, she sought medical treatment in the Philippines and tested positive for COVID-19.

After being hospitalized, her symptoms started to improve. She was tested for the disease twice in the second half of July, and in both cases the results were negative.

When she returned to Taiwan on Sept. 18, she did not report feeling any symptoms of the virus. The results of a test quarantine officers administered on her for the coronavirus came back negative, but she continued to worry about her health.

When her quarantine ended on Oct. 3, she went to a hospital and took another coronavirus test at her own expense. As the results came back on Oct. 5 with a "weak positive" Ct value of 33, she was placed in a hospital isolation ward, while the CECC carries out additional tests.

Chuang pointed out that the health department has identified two persons who came in contact with the woman. One person, a family member who was living with the case, is not experiencing any symptoms and has been told to begin home isolation.

The other contact is a hairdresser from a salon that the woman had visited. As both wore masks when she visited the salon, the hairdresser is only being asked to undergo self-health monitoring.

The CECC on Monday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 94,734 COVID-19 tests, with 93,571 coming back negative.

Out of the 518 confirmed cases, 426 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," and one was the undetermined case of a Belgian engineer who arrived in early May to work on a wind farm project in Changhua County. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 485 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 26 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.