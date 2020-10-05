Majority of Taiwanese youth willing to fight for nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — According to a recent poll, approximately 96% of 18- and 19-year-old Taiwanese are willing to fight for the nation.

A poll conducted by ETtoday found that 96.3% of 18- and 19-year-olds expressed a willingness to defend the nation or would support a family member if they volunteered to go to war. When asked whether they supported the resumption of the conscription system, 87% opposed the idea.

Meanwhile, of those between the ages of 20 and 29, only 26.1% were willing to fight while 30.7% opposed reinstating the conscription system. According to the survey, if a conflict were to break out in the future, 45% of Taiwanese would either volunteer themselves or allow their family members to fight and protect Taiwan — a 12.2% increase since January of last year.

ETtoday pointed out that there are complex emotions and mentalities at play within the different age groups, which leads to the contradictory results. Those aged 20 to 29 are the first batch most likely to be sent to the frontline, hence the low desire to volunteer for the military.

The poll did not provide an explanation as to why Taiwanese in their 20s still support reviving the conscription system even though they would be the first to be deployed.

As for those over the age of 40, it is no longer possible for them to serve as a soldier in any capacity. Therefore, they are more likely to express a desire to fight and to support re-implementing the conscription system than those between the ages of 20 and 39.