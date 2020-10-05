AXA launches "Pink Medical Insurance Plan" – A holistic solution that takes care of women’s needs in every life stage

First-in-HK to offer value-added services: cosmetic treatments, fertility solution, refractive surgery and maternity care

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 5 October 2020 - Women of today have many wishes, they may want to build a thriving career, pursue their dreams, and have a joyful family life all at the same time. It is thus very important for women to take good care of their health. Yet according to the "AXA Wellness Index" 2020[1], while 94% of the female respondents claimed that they are concerned about their health, only around half of them (56%) have done body check-ups in the past two years, showing that women may neglect their health as they are too busy with handling the different roles in life.









AXA Hong Kong launches the "Pink Medical Insurance Plan", a holistic solution that brings women's needs into focus, providing multidimensional protection from young adulthood to menopause. By partnering with a group of high-quality network service providers, the plan lets our customers have access to a full suite of value-added services, including the first-in-market offer of cosmetic treatments, refractive surgery and fertility solution, as well as maternity care.

Dr Koh Yi Mien, Managing Director of Health and Employee Benefits of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "Today's modern women are strong, independent and have many wishes. We are always striving to be the best versions of ourselves as we go through life, from adolescent to adulthood to menopause. At each stage, women have different needs, such as gynaecological issues, beauty concerns, fertility worries and mental health needs. Given this, the AXA health team spent time listening to women sharing their experiences about what truly matters. We observed how women lead their lives in real life. We consulted obstetricians and gynaecologists. The result is the 'Pink Medical Insurance Plan'. A holistic solution for women's needs during the different ages, with top-quality network providers, so that women can be free to live the life they love. We are delighted our brand ambassador, Ms Sammi Cheng, has taken the lead to become the first customer of 'Pink Medical Insurance Plan'. "

The "Pink Medical Insurance Plan" provides protection and valued-added services to take care of women from inside out, including:

Regular woman check-ups -- Customers can enjoy a regular women check-up for every two policy years, which includes bedside pelvic ultrasound and pap smear, helping women to identify hidden health problems.

-- Customers can enjoy a regular women check-up for every two policy years, which includes bedside pelvic ultrasound and pap smear, helping women to identify hidden health problems. Gynaecology out-patient consultations -- The plan provides full coverage for eligible gynaecology out-patient consultation and follow-up tele-consultation for gynaecological concerns with our network gynaecologists, such as abnormal menstruation, lower abdominal cramps or menopausal discomfort. In addition, it covers 70% of eligible expense, subject to a maximum coverage of HKD50,000 per visit.

-- The plan provides full coverage for eligible gynaecology out-patient consultation and follow-up tele-consultation for gynaecological concerns with our network gynaecologists, such as abnormal menstruation, lower abdominal cramps or menopausal discomfort. In addition, it covers 70% of eligible expense, subject to a maximum coverage of HKD50,000 per visit. First-in-HK valued-added services [4] -- The plan provides a range of offers in designated service providers including cosmetic treatments, fertility solution, refractive surgery and maternity care, helping women to look and feel best every day.

-- The plan provides a range of offers in designated service providers including cosmetic treatments, fertility solution, refractive surgery and maternity care, helping women to look and feel best every day. High-quality network service providers -- Customers can enjoy direct access to high-quality medical services through the network service providers including the HKSH Medical Group and CUHK Medical Clinic Limited. Simply present the AXA eHealth card at network service providers for gynaecology out-patient consultation and treatment.

-- Customers can enjoy direct access to high-quality medical services through the network service providers including the HKSH Medical Group and CUHK Medical Clinic Limited. Simply present the AXA eHealth card at network service providers for gynaecology out-patient consultation and treatment. Women cancer benefit -- In case a customer is unfortunately diagnosed with a covered carcinoma in situ/cancer of the breast, uterine cervix, uterus, ovary, fallopian tube, vagina or vulva, the plan will provide HKD100,000 cash benefit to help relieve the financial burden.

-- In case a customer is unfortunately diagnosed with a covered carcinoma in situ/cancer of the breast, uterine cervix, uterus, ovary, fallopian tube, vagina or vulva, the plan will provide HKD100,000 cash benefit to help relieve the financial burden. AXA BetterMe -- Customers can enjoy a suite of services in this holistic wellness platform. For example, they can learn about common health problems through Symptoms Checker, a 24/7 health encyclopedia, better manage health with the chronic disease management programme, as well as uplifting mood and relax through Mind Charger, a mindfulness meditation guide. Simply access AXA BetterMe through the Emma by AXA app and enjoy the services anytime, anywhere.





ABOUT AXA HONG KONG AND MACAU

