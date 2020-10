Wright-Phillips, Rossi strike quickly, LAFC beats RSL 3-1

Los Angeles FC defender Eddie Segura, left, and Real Salt Lake forward Douglas Martinez (12) race to the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer m... Los Angeles FC defender Eddie Segura, left, and Real Salt Lake forward Douglas Martinez (12) race to the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing, left, and Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sund... Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing, left, and Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Los Angeles FC's Jose Cifuentes, left, and Eduard Atuesta, right, work against Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach for the ball during the first ... Los Angeles FC's Jose Cifuentes, left, and Eduard Atuesta, right, work against Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) and Los Angeles FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, left, vie for a head ball during the first half of an ML... Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) and Los Angeles FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, left, vie for a head ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing, left, and Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match... Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing, left, and Real Salt Lake forward Justin Meram (9) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Bradley Wright-Phillips and Diego Rossi scored in a five-minute span midway through the first half to help Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Sunday night.

Tied for seventh with Real Salt Lake (4-5-6) in the Western Conference entering the game, Los Angeles (6-6-3) jumped ahead of Colorado into a tie for fifth with FC Dallas with 21 points.

Wright-Phillips scored off a rebound in the 22nd minute, and Rossi connected in the 27th from close range after a long run down the left side. Brian Rodríguez made it 3-0 in the 59th, splitting defenders and firing a shot between goalkeeper Andrew Putna and the right post.

Real Salt Lake got on the board in the 64th on Eduard Atuesta's own goal.